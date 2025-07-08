HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
      
Nod given for MNS rally, not specific route: Fadnavis

Tue, 08 July 2025
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday said permission had been granted for a rally in neighbouring Mira Bhayander in which MNS leaders planned to participate but the party insisted on a specific route which posed law and order challenges. 

Police detained Maharashtra Navnirman Sena's Thane and Palghar head Avinash Jadhav and several other party activists on Tuesday ahead of the rally planned in Thane's Mira Bhayander area to counter a protest staged earlier by traders against the slapping of a food stall owner for not speaking in Marathi, officials said. 

The rally was proposed by the Maharashtra Ekikaran Samiti in Mira Bhayander area. 

Speaking to reporters in the Maharashtra Vidhan Bhavan premises on the issue, Fadnavis said, "There is no opposition to holding a rally. It was difficult to give permission for the sought route. Police requested them to change the route, but the organisers were adamant on a particular route." "It could cause traffic or a stampede-like situation. In such a situation, police try to convince and offer an alternate route. We are in democracy, everyone has the right to hold rallies," he said. 

"If they ask for permission for a proper route, we will give permission today and even tomorrow also. Another organisation held a rally from the route approved by the police, but these people remained adamant on a particular route," he added. 

On claims that Mira Road in Thane was being used as a testing ground for new political experiments, the chief minister said a Marathi person has a "large heart". "The Marathi people, during attacks on the country, cared about the country and did not remain selfish. A Marathi person cannot possess shallow thoughts," he said. -- PTI

Marathi row: MNS leader detained ahead of protest rally
Marathi row: MNS leader detained ahead of protest rally

Police detained MNS leader Avinash Jadhav ahead of a rally planned in Thane to counter a protest staged by traders against the slapping of a food stall owner for not speaking in Marathi.

