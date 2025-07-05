UP cops warn DJs to adhere to noise limits ahead of Kanwar Yatra

21:10

File image





The Kanwar Yatra commences on July 11 with the onset of Sawan, the fifth month of the Hindu calendar.





Officials have warned that non-compliance will result in severe action, including the seizure of equipment.





The police identified several DJ operators from Ghaziabad, Delhi, Meerut, Noida, and Sambhal and initiated the process of serving notices to ensure compliance with established norms and guidelines for the Kanwar Yatra, superintendent of police (city) Satyanarain Prajapat told media personnel.





In the initial phase, 40 DJ operators have received notices, with more expected to follow.





"Strict action will be taken against those found violating guidelines. DJs in violation will be prohibited from entering Muzaffarnagar city," the SP said, asserting that these measures are being implemented to ensure the safety of the pilgrims. -- PTI

In preparation for the upcoming Kanwar Yatra, the police here began issuing notices to DJ operators, warning them to strictly adhere to noise limits and vehicle height regulations, officials said on Saturday.