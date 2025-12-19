HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Bear found dead in Himachal's McLeodganj

Fri, 19 December 2025
21:02
A bear was found dead at McLeodganj near Dharamsala on Friday morning, prompting a response from the authorities, officials said.

A forest department team reached the spot after receiving information, examined the carcass and informed the concerned officials.

The carcass was cremated in the presence of forest department staff after an autopsy.

District forest officer Dinesh Sharma said the department received information about a bear found dead above the Bhagsunag waterfall.

The cause of death will be known after the post-mortem report is received, he added.

Sharma said during winter, bears move towards the lower areas in search of food, increasing the chances of human-animal encounters.

He urged people not to visit areas where bears are likely to be present and to avoid dumping leftover food or waste near houses or shops, as the smell attracts wild animals.

In another incident, a wild pig entered the Nadaun Chowk area of Hamirpur on Friday morning, causing panic among the residents. -- PTI

