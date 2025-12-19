Children test HIV+ in MP: NHRC notice to states, UTs

21:49





"Such incidents occurring in different parts of the country have also come to its notice. Therefore, the Commission has issued notices to the chief secretaries of all the states and Union territories, calling for detailed reports on the matter within four weeks," the National Human Rights Commission said in a statement.





The reports are expected to include action taken or proposed to be taken by them to deal with the issue, it said.





The Madhya Pradesh government on Thursday suspended a blood bank in-charge and two lab technicians in connection with the six children testing HIV positive at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Government Hospital in Satna district, a senior official said.





The action was taken based on the preliminary report of a committee formed to investigate the case.





The NHRC said it has taken suo motu cognisance of a media report that after blood transfusion, at least six children tested HIV positive in Satna district hospital. -- PTI

