Fadnavis slams Congress for linking deputy CM Shinde to Satara drug case

21:35

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and deputy CM Eknath Shinde/File image





The attempt to link deputy chief minister Shinde to the drug factory was condemnable, Fadnavis told reporters in Mumbai, adding that he congratulated the police for busting the racket.





There was no evidence of Shinde's or his family's involvement in the case, averred the chief minister who also holds the Home portfolio.





Shiv Sena-UBT chief Uddhav Thackeray said while NCP leader Manikrao Kokate resigned from the cabinet on Thursday following his conviction, one more minister is on his way out, in a reference to Shinde.





But it is weird that the CM is shielding him, Thackeray said.





"You (BJP) may need people in politics. But how should those people be? You will also do with goondas, the one involved in drug dealing. The one whose name is dragged is from Thane," Thackeray said without naming Shinde.





Earlier, state Congress chief Harshwardhan Sapkal had claimed that the ownership of the land in Satara district where a mephedrone manufacturing factory was operating was in the name of Shinde's brother.





The Mumbai crime branch recently busted the unit. -- PTI

