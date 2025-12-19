Over 400 arrested in UP's Etah for boozing in public

23:44

The district-wide operation, launched on Wednesday, was carried out simultaneously across all police station areas, with cases registered against the accused under Section 34 of the Excise Act for consuming alcohol at public places, they said.





Launched under the supervision of SP City Shwetabh Pandey, the drive focused on areas around liquor vends, roadsides, traffic intersections and other public spaces.





Senior officers, including SP City Pandey and CO City Rajesh Singh, led the enforcement on the ground with extensive police deployment.





The objective of the campaign is to ensure public safety and curb nuisance caused by public drinking, particularly acts that make women and children feel unsafe.





Officials said there would be no leniency towards those found consuming alcohol in public or engaging in unruly behaviour, the police said.





The police said the campaign will continue till January 2, 2026, and appealed to people not to drink on roads, in public places or inside vehicles, warning that violations would invite legal action. -- PTI

In a major crackdown aimed at curbing public drinking and disorderly behaviour, police in Uttar Pradesh's Etah district arrested 402 people within 48 hours under a special drive titled 'Operation Car-O-Bar', officials said on Friday.