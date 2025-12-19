HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Delhi fog: 177 flights cancelled, over 500 delayed

Fri, 19 December 2025
22:46
File image
Dense fog disrupted operations at the Delhi airport, with at least 177 flights getting cancelled and over 500 flights getting delayed on Friday. 

An official said that a total of 177 flights, including some international services, were cancelled. 

The figure includes departures and arrivals. 

Nearly 500 flights were delayed at the airport on Friday, as per data from flight tracking website Flightradar24.com. 

In a post on X on Friday afternoon, the civil aviation ministry said it is closely coordinating with the India Meteorological Department, and decisions are being taken based on real-time weather forecasts. 

Some flights are being cancelled by airlines, with passengers being informed in advance to avoid unnecessary travel to airports. 

Full refunds and free rescheduling by the airlines operators are being offered. 

Airport directors have been instructed to ensure all necessary support to passengers at airports, it said. 

"Operations at Delhi Airport are running normal without disruption," Delhi airport operator DIAL said in a post on X at 7.10 pm. 

On Friday, Air India Express said it cancelled flights from Delhi to various destinations, including Pune, Ranchi, Bagdogra, Indore, Patna, Goa, Varanasi and Jodhpur, as well as a few other services. 

These cancellations were caused by fog conditions, the airline said in a post on X. -- PTI

