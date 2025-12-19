HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

RBI slaps Rs 62 lakh fine on Kotak Mahindra Bank

Fri, 19 December 2025
Share:
22:28
File image
File image
The Reserve Bank on Friday said it has imposed a monetary penalty of Rs 61.95 lakh on Kotak Mahindra Bank for non-compliance of norms related to basic savings bank deposit account, business correspondents, and credit information companies. 

The penalty was imposed in an order dated December 11, 2025, the RBI said in a statement. 

According to the RBI, the fine was slapped for non-compliance with certain directions issued by the RBI on 'Access to Banking Services - Basic Savings Bank Deposit Account' and 'Scope of activities to be undertaken of Business Correspondents (BCs)' and contravention of provisions of Credit Information Companies Rules, 2006 (CIC Rules). 

The Statutory Inspection for Supervisory Evaluation (ISE 2024) of the bank was conducted by the RBI with reference to its financial position as on March 31, 2024, it said. 

During investigation, the RBI found that the bank opened another BSBD account of certain customers who already held such accounts with the bank. 

Besides, the bank entered into an arrangement with business correspondents for undertaking activities, which are not covered within the scope of activities and the lender also furnished inaccurate information, in respect of certain borrowers, to credit information companies (CICs). -- PTI

TOP STORIES

5th T20I updates: Brevis takes Chakravarthy to the cleaners
5th T20I updates: Brevis takes Chakravarthy to the cleaners

LIVE! Children test HIV+ in MP: NHRC notice to states, UTs
LIVE! Children test HIV+ in MP: NHRC notice to states, UTs

B'desh govt condemns violence, lynching of Hindu man
B'desh govt condemns violence, lynching of Hindu man

The government urges all citizens of Bangladesh to resist all forms of mob violence which it said was committed by a few fringe elements.

Chhattisgarh woman sarpanch held for tiger poaching
Chhattisgarh woman sarpanch held for tiger poaching

A woman sarpanch and six others have been arrested in Chhattisgarh for allegedly killing a tiger. The arrests followed the discovery of a tiger carcass with missing body parts and evidence linking the accused to the crime.

Sidda asserts full-term as DKS bows to high command
Sidda asserts full-term as DKS bows to high command

Karnataka Deputy CM D K Shivakumar addresses speculation about a change in chief minister, stating an agreement is in place with the Congress high command. He emphasizes that Siddaramaiah is CM as per the high command's decision and that...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO