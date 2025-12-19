HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Man shot dead by bike-borne assailants in Punjab; 1 held

Fri, 19 December 2025
22:42
A 40-year-old man was shot dead by two bike-borne assailants here, one of whom has been arrested, police said on Friday. 

Preliminary investigations suggest that the murder was linked to a financial dispute, officials said. 

The incident took place in Adda Kaloya in Tanda on Thursday when two bike-borne assailants fired three to four shots at Baljit Singh alias Billa, a resident of Kandhala Shekhan village. 

Baljit later succumbed to his injuries, the police said. 

Hoshiarpur senior superintendent of police Sandeep Kumar Malik said a police team was constituted under the supervision of superintendent of police (Investigation) Parminder Singh Heer to trace the assailants. 

Based on human and technical intelligence inputs, the police identified the suspects and launched raids. 

During a police checkpoint near Chotala village on Friday evening, one of the accused, Lakhwinder Singh alias Maninder Saini, a resident of Khadiala Sainian, attempted to flee on a motorcycle when signalled to stop, Malik said. 

When police chased him, he allegedly fired two rounds at the team, following which police retaliated. 

Lakhwinder sustained a bullet injury in his leg and was taken to the Government Hospital in Hoshiarpur for treatment. -- PTI

