Woman axes alcoholic husband to death in Jharkhand

Fri, 19 December 2025
22:31
Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff
A 27-year-old woman allegedly hacked her husband, a habitual drunkard, to death with an axe at their home in Jharkhand's Ramgarh district on Friday, a police officer said. 

The woman, Kiran Oraon, was arrested. 

Officer-in-charge of Basal police outpost Kailash Kumar said the man, Ashok Oraon (28), died on the spot after being attacked by his wife in Lem village. 

Kumar said that Ashok was a habitual drunkard who often quarrelled with and assaulted his wife while intoxicated. 

Fed up with his behaviour, Kiran had on several occasions left her matrimonial home and stayed with her parents in Dubilya village under the Pithoria police station limits. 

On Friday, Ashok, allegedly in an inebriated state, got into a brawl and attempted to attack his wife, following which she picked up an axe and struck him, the officer said. 

The axe used in the attack was seized, and further investigation is underway, the police added. -- PTI

