Forces launch search in Samba, Kishtwar, Rajouri after suspected movements

Fri, 19 December 2025
Security forces and police on Friday conducted search operations in three districts of Samba, Kishtwar and Rajouri in the Jammu region following inputs of the movement of suspected persons in the areas. 

Vigilance has been further stepped up following the launch of cordon and search operations in the districts, officials said. 

Acting on inputs about the movement of three suspected persons on Friday night, joint teams of police and security forces launched a search operation in the Ghagwal area of Samba district, they said. The search operation is underway as troops have cordoned off the area, they added. Security forces also launched an intensive search operation in the Singhpura area of Kishtwar district on Friday, they said. In Rajouri, the security forces launched an extensive search operation after receiving reports of suspected movement of suspicious persons in some villages located between the Thanamandi and Manjakote subdivisions of the district, they said.

