Four aspiring actors held for blackmailing businessman with nude video

22:15





The four, identified as Anmol Raj Arora, Lucky Santosh Verma, Himanshu Yogesh Kumar and Dipali Vinod Singh, are aspiring actors, the Malad police station official said.





"They sent the 37-year-old businessman his nude video on Monday and then sought Rs 9 lakh. The amount was brought down to Rs 6 lakh. He then approached police, after which a case was registered for blackmail, extortion and other offences under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Information Technology Act," the official said.





"We asked the victim to call the accused to Goregaon to collect the money. The four were arrested when arrived at the spot. A probe as found that his nude video was captured by accused Anmol Arora, who is known to the victim. The two used to party together," the official added. -- PTI

Four persons were arrested for allegedly extorting money from a businessman after threatening to circulate his obscene videos on social media, a police official said on Friday.