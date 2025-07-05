Tricolour burnt at Bhopal garbage dump, video goes viral; probe launched

21:14

A Congress delegation led by party spokesperson Vivek Tripathi and BJP ward 50 corporator Sushma Babisha approached police demanding strict action against those involved.





Tripathi blamed civic staffers for the incident, which took place at a waste dump near the office of ward 50 where the civic body burns garbage.





"Two complaints have been received in connection with the burning of flags. CCTV footage from the area is being checked as part of our probe to establish the identity of those involved," said Shahpura police station sub inspector Harish Gujarbos. -- PTI

The police in Madhya Pradesh capital Bhopal began a probe on Saturday after a viral video showed several Tricolours being burnt at a garbage dump.