Delhi's AQI likely to turn 'severe' over weekend: IMD

Fri, 19 December 2025
Dense fog and deteriorating air quality with an average AQI reading of 374 in the 'very poor' category on Friday are likely going to worsen Delhi's air over the weekend despite the implementation of stringent pollution-control measures, officials said.

According to the India meteorological department, dense to very dense fog was witnessed in Delhi, with visibility dropping to 50 metres at 8.30 am before improving slightly to 100 metres by 9.30 am.

During the morning hours, Delhi's air quality remained in the very poor' category, with the AQI settling at 382, edging closer to the severe' category.

Air quality levels remained elevated across the capital, with 11 of the 40 monitoring stations recording severe' air quality, while 29 stations remained in the very poor' range. 

Anand Vihar recorded the highest AQI at 430, according to data from the Central Pollution Control Board's (CPCB) SAMEER app.

Earlier, 14 monitoring stations recorded severe' air quality, while 26 stations remained in the very poor' category. 

Vivek Vihar reported the worst air quality, with an AQI of 434, the data showed.

Meanwhile, the 24-hour average AQI stood in the very poor' category at 374, marginally higher than 373 recorded a day earlier, according to official data. -- PTI

