Thai Lion Air flight returns to parking bay after developing 'technical snag'

Later, the flight was cancelled for the day.





According to Airports Authority of India officials at the airport the aircraft landed at Kolkata around 1.35 am on Saturday and was supposed to take off at 2.35 am from Kolkata (CCU) for travelling to the Bangkok Don Mueang International Airport.





The Boeing 737-800 new generation aircraft developed a flap-related problem and therefore the aircraft returned to the parking bay after push back following which the flight had to be cancelled.





Flaps in an aircraft are very important during both take-off and landing, an official at the airport said.





Sources at the airport said that passengers were unhappy at this and many of them expressed their unhappiness by shouting at the airline staff.





According to an airline official, the flight was cancelled for the day since "safety of passengers is paramount".





All the passengers were provided hotel accommodation, airline sources said. As of today, the flight remains cancelled. -- PTI

