HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

'Metro'In Dino' earns Rs 4 cr on day one in India

Sat, 05 July 2025
Share:
16:21
image
Filmmaker Anurag Basu-directed Metro'In Dino has raked in Rs 4.05 crore on its opening day at the domestic office, the makers said on Saturday. 

Released on Friday, the musical romance drama garnered mixed reviews from critics and audiences. 

"Exploring the dilemmas of love in today's chaotic world, 'Metro'In Dino' has taken a solid step forward at the box office with Rs. 4.05 Cr India nett on its opening day," the makers said in a statement. 

Metro'In Dino, which follows the bittersweet relationships of four couples in a contemporary setting, is a follow-up to Basu's 2007 movie Life in a' Metro. The film features an ensemble cast of Anupam Kher, Neena Gupta, Pankaj Tripathi, Konkana Sen Sharma, Ali Fazal, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Aditya Roy Kapur, and Sara Ali Khan. 

Metro'In Dino is produced by Bhushan Kumar of T-Series and Anurag Basu Productions Pvt Ltd. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

2nd Test Updates: Karun out for 26; India lose 2nd wicket
2nd Test Updates: Karun out for 26; India lose 2nd wicket

LIVE! Thackeray cousins' rally anti-Hindu, jihadi: Nitesh Rane
LIVE! Thackeray cousins' rally anti-Hindu, jihadi: Nitesh Rane

Plan to separate Mumbai: Raj; Will stay together: Uddhav
Plan to separate Mumbai: Raj; Will stay together: Uddhav

MNS chief Raj Thackeray alleges the state government's three-language formula is a precursor to separating Mumbai from Maharashtra, speaking at a rally with Uddhav Thackeray.

Nirav Modi's brother Nehal held in US on India's plea
Nirav Modi's brother Nehal held in US on India's plea

Nehal Modi, the younger brother of fugitive diamantaire Nirav Modi, has been arrested in the US based on extradition requests from the Enforcement Directorate and the CBI.

Businessman shot dead in Patna, 7 yrs after son's murder
Businessman shot dead in Patna, 7 yrs after son's murder

According to Khemka's family members, his son was also shot dead by criminals six years ago in Hajipur.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD