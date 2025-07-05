'Metro'In Dino' earns Rs 4 cr on day one in India

16:21





Released on Friday, the musical romance drama garnered mixed reviews from critics and audiences.





"Exploring the dilemmas of love in today's chaotic world, 'Metro'In Dino' has taken a solid step forward at the box office with Rs. 4.05 Cr India nett on its opening day," the makers said in a statement.





Metro'In Dino, which follows the bittersweet relationships of four couples in a contemporary setting, is a follow-up to Basu's 2007 movie Life in a' Metro. The film features an ensemble cast of Anupam Kher, Neena Gupta, Pankaj Tripathi, Konkana Sen Sharma, Ali Fazal, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Aditya Roy Kapur, and Sara Ali Khan.





Metro'In Dino is produced by Bhushan Kumar of T-Series and Anurag Basu Productions Pvt Ltd. -- PTI

