Bullet Train project: 80% of excavation work at BKC station completed

17:34

Of the 21-km-long underground and undersea tunnel between BKC and Shilphata in Thane district, 16 km is being excavated using Tunnel Boring Machines and 5 km with the help of the New Austrian Tunnelling Method, said the National High-Speed Rail Corporation of India Limited in the release.





The NHSRCL, which is implementing the 508-km rail corridor between Mumbai and Ahmedabad, said that base slab casting has already commenced at both ends of the BKC station site, at a depth of 100 feet below ground level.





About 80 percent of the excavation work at the station has been completed, it said.





Base slab casting has been completed at Vikhroli (56 metres deep) and Sawli shaft (39 metres deep).





These shafts are essential for launching tunnel boring machines and facilitating underground work, the release said.





Work on the Thane, Virar, and Boisar elevated stations in Maharashtra is progressing at an accelerated pace, it said, adding that pier work is being executed at multiple locations, with approximately 44 km of piers cast so far. -- PTI

