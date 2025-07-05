Advani went to missionary school, can we...: Raj

14:47

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray on Saturday targeted the Centre over its imposition of Hindi in Maharashtra, and sought to know if Bharatiya Janata Party stalwart LK Advani's education at a missionary school raised any doubts on his Hindutva.





"Even Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray studied in an English school and worked for an English newspaper but never compromised on the status of Marathi", Raj told a massive joint rally of MNS and Shiv Sena-UBT workers, as he reunited with his cousin Uddhav Thackeray after almost 20 years.





"We studied in Marathi medium. Our children studied in English. They say we love English, how can we like Marathi? My father and uncle studied in the English medium. Can you doubt them?" he told the crowd.





"LK Advani studied at St. Patricks High School, a missionary school. Should we doubt his Hindutva?" he added.