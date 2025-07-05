HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
6 UP cops suspended over objectionable social media post on Akhilesh Yadav

Sat, 05 July 2025
Six police personnel were suspended here over an objectionable social media post targeting former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Akhilesh Yadav, an official said on Saturday. 

Superintendent of police Saurabh Dixit said a police constable had posted a derogatory comment against the Samajwadi party chief on social media on July 2. 

It was subsequently shared by other police personnel. 

On July 3, SP district unit president Shivraj Singh Yadav and former MLA Azim Bhai met Dixit and submitted a complaint. 

Taking cognisance of the matter, the officer ordered an investigation. Based on its finings, constable Pradeep Thakur, posted in the office of the superintendent of police (rural), was suspended for posting the comment. 

Additionally, head constable Kuldeep and constables Rahul, Amit, Arun and Saurabh -- posted at various police stations in the district -- were also suspended for circulating the post, Dixit said. -- PTI

