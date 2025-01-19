RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Several AAP leaders join BJP ahead of Delhi assembly polls

January 19, 2025  19:56
image
Ahead of Delhi assembly polls, several Aam Aadmi Party leaders and members joined the Bharatiya Janata Party in the presence of state president Virendraa Sachdeva on Sunday.  

Kapil Naagar, who had contested elections twice from Kamla Nagar ward of Model Town Legislative assembly, joined the BJP. 

Along with him, more than 100 workers of Aam Aadmi Party also joined the BJP.  

Meanwhile, several AAP workers joined the BJP in the presence of BJP's Ramesh Bidhuri, who is a BJP candidate from the Kalkaji assembly for the Delhi assembly polls.  

Speaking at the occasion, Bidhuri said, "I would like to thank all of you for being a part of PM Modi ji's family. There is nothing more fortunate than this for us. Modi ji says only one thing. Everyone's support, everyone's development, everyone's faith, everyone's effort. You will all have to make an effort. In 2047, India will be recognized as a developed nation."  

Bidhuri also lashed out against Chief Minister Atishi, saying that she is canvassing for votes after allegedly neglecting them for four and half years.  

Bidhuri told ANI, "People are facing a very difficult situation. Streets and roads are in shambles. The sewerage system is malfunctioning. You can't enter the house without mud stuck to your shoes. Drinking water is contaminated."  

Bidhuri is contesting against CM Atishi from the Kalkaji Assembly constituency.  -- ANI
