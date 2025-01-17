RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Underworld behind Saif attack? Maha min says...

January 17, 2025  16:10
Maharashtra Minister of State for Home (Urban) Yogesh Kadam on Friday said theft was the only motive behind the attack on actor Saif Ali Khan in his Mumbai apartment and ruled out any other angle.
  
Khan (54) suffered grievous injuries after an intruder stabbed him with a knife repeatedly at his 12th-floor flat in upscale Bandra in the early hours of Thursday.  The actor, who received multiple stab injuries, including in his neck, underwent an emergency surgery at Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital.

Addressing a press conference in Pune, Kadam said the Mumbai police have detained a person whose facial features matched with the suspected attacker whose image was captured in CCTV cameras when he was fleeing the building.

The person has a criminal record and police were questioning him, he said.

Asked about possible involvement of a criminal gang in the attack, the minister maintained primary investigations have ruled out any such angle.

So far, theft seems to be the only motive behind the incident, he added.

"The Mumbai police have detained a person whose facial characteristics are similar to the man seen in CCTV cameras. The police are tracking one more person," Kadam informed.

CCTV footage showed the suspected assailant, wearing a red scarf and carrying a backpack, scurrying down the stairs from the sixth floor of the 'Satguru Sharan' building where Khan lives. -- PTI 
