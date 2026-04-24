Kejriwal strayed from AAP's principles: Maliwal after exit

19:05

Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal/File image

Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal, who on Friday announced her decision to quit AAP, alleged that the party under its national convener Arvind Kejriwal had strayed from its founding principles and shielded individuals involved in misconduct.



In a post on social media on X (formerly Twitter), Maliwal said she had chosen the path of national and public service in 2006.



She said, "From the RTI movement and the Anna movement to the formation of the Aam Aadmi Party and my eight years of dedicated service at the Delhi Commission for Women, I contributed with absolute honesty and devotion at every stage."



"With great sorrow today, I must say that the principles, values and resolve for honest politics with which we began this journey have been abandoned by Arvind Kejriwal ji and, at his behest, the entire Aam Aadmi Party," she added.



Recalling the incident which had taken place at Kejriwal's official residence, Maliwal further alleged that she was subjected to "severe physical assault and gross misconduct" on his instructions and claimed that attempts were made to shield the accused. -- PTI