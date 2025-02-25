HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Ready for another language war: Stalin

Tue, 25 February 2025
Amid the ongoing Hindi imposition row, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Tuesday said the state was "ready" for "another language war." Addressing reporters after chairing a Cabinet meet at the Secretariat in Chennai, the CM also said it has been decided to convene an all-party meet on March 5 to discuss the Lok Sabha delimitation issue. 

Tamil Nadu was facing the 'threat' of losing 8 seats as the state has successfully implemented the family planning programme that led to population control, he said. Political parties registered with the Election Commission of India would be invited for the all-party meeting, he said and appealed for unity, overcoming political differences. 

Asked if the meeting will discuss the three-language policy, a bone of contention between the NDA-led Centre and the Tamil Nadu government in light of the National Education Policy (NEP), Stalin said that to raise voice in the Parliament on issues like NEP, central funds and NEET, adequate number of MPs was required. "Because, in the name of delimitation, a sword is hanging over southern states," he said. 

The state was leading in all development indices, but now faced the "threat" of losing out on the Lok Sabha seats post delimitation as the process would be based on the state's population. 

"Tamil Nadu succeeded in population control through the family planning programme. Just because population is less, there is a situation of the Lok Sabha seats being cut down (in TN). We stand to lose 8 seats and as a result, we would be having only 31 MPs, and not the 39 (present number)," he added. -- PTI

