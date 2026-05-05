Congress needs serious introspection: Tharoor on poll losses

09:26

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor emphasised the need for the party to reflect deeply on its strategies after its performance in the recently concluded assembly elections in four states and one Union Territory.



Tharoor acknowledged the success of the Congress-led UDF's victory in Keralam, marking a return to power after 10 years under the LDF. However, he pointed out the party's disappointing performance in the other three states and in UT.



Speaking to ANI on Monday, Tharoor said, "I think the party will have to do some very serious introspection, no doubt about it. We've said this before, and today we have a very good example of what worked right. If we can get it right in Kerala, what can we do to get it right elsewhere? That is a lesson the Congress party should learn."



He further praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah for their effective election strategy in Bengal and Assam, acknowledging their strong organisational skills and resourceful campaigns.



"They (PM Modi and HM Amit Shah) have done a good job in Bengal and Assam, and that's partially because they are very good at conducting elections. They are professionally organised. They have strong organisational strength," Tharoor said.



"They put a lot of resources, including financial resources, into their campaign. There are things that all of us can learn from that. I would only hope that their message will be one of uniting Indians and not dividing them," he further added.



BJP created history a day earlier in the assembly polls results, with the party slated to form its first government in West Bengal and the party-led NDA scoring a hat-trick of victories in Assam. -- ANI