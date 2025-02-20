HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
PM: Rekha Gupta has risen from grassroots, she will...

Thu, 20 February 2025
14:22
Congratulating Rekha Gupta on taking oath as Delhi's chief minister, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said she has risen from the grassroots and expressed confidence that she will work for the city's development with full vigour. 

A first-time BJP MLA, Gupta was sworn in as Delhi chief minister in a grand show of strength by the party which returned to power in the city after more than 26 years. 

Soon after the swearing-in ceremony of the new Delhi government, Modi said in a congratulatory message, "She has risen from the grassroots, being active in campus politics, state organisation, municipal administration and now MLA as well as Chief Minister." 

He added, "I am confident she will work for Delhi's development with full vigour. My best wishes to her for a fruitful tenure." 

Along with Gupta, Parvesh Verma, Ashish Sood, Manjinder Singh Sirsa, Kapil Mishra, Ravinder Indraj Singh, Kapil Mishra and Pankaj Singh were also administered the oath of office by Lt Governor V K Saxena. Besides Modi, senior leaders of the BJP and its allies were present at the event in Ramlila Maidan. -- PTI

