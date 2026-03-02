Chinese national killed in US-Israel strikes in Iran

16:19

One Chinese national was killed in the US and Israeli airstrikes in Iran, the foreign ministry said on Monday, underlining that it was assisting people leaving the war-torn country.





One Chinese national died in Tehran in the military conflict, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said at a press briefing.





"We mourn for the life lost and extend sincere sympathies to the bereaved," the spokesperson said.





She said that since the tense security situation in Iran began, the Chinese foreign ministry and the Chinese embassy and consulates in Iran have issued multiple reminders, calling on and assisting Chinese citizens to evacuate as soon as possible.





So far, more than 3,000 Chinese citizens have been evacuated from Iran, she said, adding that Chinese embassies and consulates in Iran's neighbouring countries have dispatched work groups to border crossings to assist Chinese citizens evacuating from Iran.





In light of the current situation, we once again solemnly remind Chinese citizens in Iran to strengthen personal precautions, evacuate safely as soon as possible, and contact the Chinese Embassy or consulates in Iran or dial a listed number for consular protection if assistance is needed, she said. -- PTI