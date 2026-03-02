HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Chinese national killed in US-Israel strikes in Iran

Mon, 02 March 2026
One Chinese national was killed in the US and Israeli airstrikes in Iran, the foreign ministry said on Monday, underlining that it was assisting people leaving the war-torn country.

One Chinese national died in Tehran in the military conflict, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said at a press briefing.

"We mourn for the life lost and extend sincere sympathies to the bereaved," the spokesperson said.

She said that since the tense security situation in Iran began, the Chinese foreign ministry and the Chinese embassy and consulates in Iran have issued multiple reminders, calling on and assisting Chinese citizens to evacuate as soon as possible.

So far, more than 3,000 Chinese citizens have been evacuated from Iran, she said, adding that Chinese embassies and consulates in Iran's neighbouring countries have dispatched work groups to border crossings to assist Chinese citizens evacuating from Iran.

In light of the current situation, we once again solemnly remind Chinese citizens in Iran to strengthen personal precautions, evacuate safely as soon as possible, and contact the Chinese Embassy or consulates in Iran or dial a listed number for consular protection if assistance is needed, she said.  -- PTI

TOP STORIES

Iran claims missile attack on govt complex in Tel Aviv
Iran claims missile attack on govt complex in Tel Aviv

The IRGC also warned residents to evacuate areas near military bases, security centres and government facilities.

Several US jets crash, fire at embassy compound: Kuwait
Several US jets crash, fire at embassy compound: Kuwait

The Kuwaiti Defence Ministry said all crew members of the crashed aircraft ejected safely and were taken to a hospital for medical check-ups.

Iranian drone strikes British Air Force unit in Cyprus
Iranian drone strikes British Air Force unit in Cyprus

Amidst rising tensions in the Middle East, an Iranian drone struck a British RAF base in Cyprus, prompting the UK to allow US defensive operations and consider evacuation plans for British citizens in the region.

Iranian drone strike causes fire at Saudi oil refinery
Iranian drone strike causes fire at Saudi oil refinery

Falling debris from an intercepted Iranian drone caused a 'limited fire' at Saudi Aramco's Ras Tanura refining facility in Saudi Arabia, Saudi Defence Ministry spokesperson Turki Al-Maliki said, according to Al Arabiya.

