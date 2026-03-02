IAEA DG warns against 'possibility of radiological release'

International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael
Mariano Grossi on Monday expressed deep concern over the developing
security situation in West Asia and said that the possibility of
radiological release with serious consequences cannot be ruled
out.
Speaking at the IAEA Board of Governors Meeting, Grossi said, "The
IAEA has extensive knowledge of the nature and location of nuclear and
radiological material in the region, and we have clear guidance for
actions necessary in case of an attack or an accident causing a
radiological release as well as the ability for hands on help if it is
required. Let me underline that the situation today is very concerning.
We cannot rule out a possible radiological release with serious
consequences, including the necessity to evacuate areas as large or
larger than major cities."
He said that the IAEA is working in tandem
with member countries while also being ready to react immediately if a
breach in nuclear safety occurs.
He added that several countries in the
region have been subject to military attacks that have operational
nuclear power plants and reactors, increasing the threat to nuclear
safety in the region.
The IAEA Chief said, "Iran and many other countries
in the region that have been subject to military attacks have
operational nuclear power plants and nuclear research reactors, as well
as associated fuel storage sites, increasing the threat to nuclear
safety. The United Arab Emirates has four operating nuclear reactors.
Jordan and Syria have operational nuclear research reactors. Bahrain,
Iraq, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, and Saudi Arabia have also been attacked.
These countries all use nuclear applications of some sort or the other.
We therefore urge utmost restraint in all military operations."
He
further said that while there has been no elevation of radiation levels
in countries bordering Iran, the regional safety monitoring network has
been put on alert and is liaising with the IAEA continuously.
Grossi
informed that none of the nuclear facilities in Iran had been damaged so
far.
"Regarding the status of the nuclear installations in Iran up to
now, we have no indication that any of the nuclear installations,
including the Bushehr nuclear power plant, the Tehran research reactor,
or other nuclear fuel cycle facilities have been damaged or
hit."
"Efforts to contact the Iranian nuclear regulatory authorities
through the IEC continue with no response so far," he added and called
for the channel of communication to be reestablished as soon as
possible.
He noted that he was called for the talks in Geneva and added,
"Diplomacy is hard, but it is never impossible. Nuclear diplomacy is
even more difficult, but it's never impossible."
His remarks come in wake
of Operation Epic Fury/ Roaring Lion launched by the United States and
Israel which led in the killing of Ayatollah Khamenei. In response, Iran
launched a series of attacks targeting US-Israeli infrastructure across
several nations of West Asia. -- ANI