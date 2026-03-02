HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Iran war: 61 from Marathwada stranded in Middle East

Mon, 02 March 2026
16:32
image
A total of 61 persons from Marathwada in Maharashtra are stranded in Dubai, Bahrain, Qatar and Abu Dhabi due to closure of airspace following the joint US-Israel attack on Iran, an official said on Monday. 

The 61, who have intimated the administrations of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Jalna, Parbhani, Nanded, Hingoli, Beed and Latur districts in Marathwada, are tourists, while some have gone to the Gulf for work and others possess resident visas, the official from the divisional commissionerate said. 

"Details of those from Dharashiv district (also part of Marathwada) are yet to arrive. Nanded leads with 24 persons, followed by 12 from Latur, 10 from Beed, six each from Parbhani and Jalna, two from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar and one from Hingoli," he informed. 

Flights have been affected since Saturday after the US and Israel carried out a joint strike on Iran, resulting in the death of Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. 

Iran has struck US bases in several Gulf nations, prompting airlines to cancel flights following closure of airspace. -- PTI

