Sisters-in-law found hanging from tree in Rajasthan's Bikaner

17:57





Preliminary investigation points towards a domestic dispute behind the extreme step, they said.





The incident occurred on Sunday in Chak 33 KYD village under the Khajuwala area, and the deceased were identified as Maya Nayak (20) and her sister-in-law Ratni Devi Nayak.





According to police, both women allegedly used their own 'chunris' (scarves) to make nooses and hanged themselves from the tree in the nursery premises.





Villagers spotted the bodies late in the evening and informed the police.





The bodies were shifted to the Khajuwala hospital for postmortem.





No foul play has been suspected so far, but a thorough inquiry, including forensic examination, is underway to ascertain the exact circumstances and cause, the police said. -- PTI

