HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Sisters-in-law found hanging from tree in Rajasthan's Bikaner

Mon, 02 March 2026
Share:
17:57
image
A woman and her 19-year-old sister-in-law were found hanging from a tree in a forest department nursery in Rajasthan's Bikaner, the police said on Monday.

Preliminary investigation points towards a domestic dispute behind the extreme step, they said.

The incident occurred on Sunday in Chak 33 KYD village under the Khajuwala area, and the deceased were identified as Maya Nayak (20) and her sister-in-law Ratni Devi Nayak.

According to police, both women allegedly used their own 'chunris' (scarves) to make nooses and hanged themselves from the tree in the nursery premises.

Villagers spotted the bodies late in the evening and informed the police.

The bodies were shifted to the Khajuwala hospital for postmortem.

No foul play has been suspected so far, but a thorough inquiry, including forensic examination, is underway to ascertain the exact circumstances and cause, the police said. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Indian killed in attack on oil tanker in Gulf of Oman
LIVE! Indian killed in attack on oil tanker in Gulf of Oman

Iran claims missile attack on govt complex in Tel Aviv
Iran claims missile attack on govt complex in Tel Aviv

The IRGC also warned residents to evacuate areas near military bases, security centres and government facilities.

Several US jets crash, fire at embassy compound: Kuwait
Several US jets crash, fire at embassy compound: Kuwait

The Kuwaiti Defence Ministry said all crew members of the crashed aircraft ejected safely and were taken to a hospital for medical check-ups.

Iranian drone strikes British Air Force unit in Cyprus
Iranian drone strikes British Air Force unit in Cyprus

Amidst rising tensions in the Middle East, an Iranian drone struck a British RAF base in Cyprus, prompting the UK to allow US defensive operations and consider evacuation plans for British citizens in the region.

Iranian drone strike causes fire at Saudi oil refinery
Iranian drone strike causes fire at Saudi oil refinery

Falling debris from an intercepted Iranian drone caused a 'limited fire' at Saudi Aramco's Ras Tanura refining facility in Saudi Arabia, Saudi Defence Ministry spokesperson Turki Al-Maliki said, according to Al Arabiya.

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO