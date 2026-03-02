HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Pakistan forces destroy ammunition depot in Afghanistan

Mon, 02 March 2026
17:04
Pakistan's offensive against the Afghan Taliban was going on as its security forces destroyed an ammunition depot, state media reported on Monday.  

Pakistan launched 'Operation Ghazab lil Haq' last week after the Afghan Taliban forces attacked 53 locations along the more than 2,600 km long border. 

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar on Sunday said that Pakistan has killed 415 Afghan Taliban and injured more than 580 in the ongoing military operation. 

Citing security sources, the state-run Pakistan Television or PTV reported that Pakistani forces destroyed an ammunition depot in Khost, as the army's "vigorous and powerful counter-attacks" against Afghan Taliban aggression were continuing. 

"Pak Army effectively destroyed the ammunition depot of Fitna al-Khawarij and Afghan Taliban in Khost. Fitna al-Khawarij and the Afghan Taliban regime are facing a complete retreat on every front after their unprovoked aggression on the Pak-Afghan border," it reported. 

Afghan sources said that Pakistan expanded air attacks to the Bagram air base, but there was no official confirmation from the Pakistan side. 

Meanwhile, there is no end in sight of the conflict as Pakistan forces are dismantling the security apparatus of the Taliban, which was used to stage an attack on Thursday that led to the current phase of fighting, according to security sources. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Indian killed in attack on oil tanker in Gulf of Oman
LIVE! Indian killed in attack on oil tanker in Gulf of Oman

Iran claims missile attack on govt complex in Tel Aviv
Iran claims missile attack on govt complex in Tel Aviv

The IRGC also warned residents to evacuate areas near military bases, security centres and government facilities.

Several US jets crash, fire at embassy compound: Kuwait
Several US jets crash, fire at embassy compound: Kuwait

The Kuwaiti Defence Ministry said all crew members of the crashed aircraft ejected safely and were taken to a hospital for medical check-ups.

Iranian drone strikes British Air Force unit in Cyprus
Iranian drone strikes British Air Force unit in Cyprus

Amidst rising tensions in the Middle East, an Iranian drone struck a British RAF base in Cyprus, prompting the UK to allow US defensive operations and consider evacuation plans for British citizens in the region.

Iranian drone strike causes fire at Saudi oil refinery
Iranian drone strike causes fire at Saudi oil refinery

Falling debris from an intercepted Iranian drone caused a 'limited fire' at Saudi Aramco's Ras Tanura refining facility in Saudi Arabia, Saudi Defence Ministry spokesperson Turki Al-Maliki said, according to Al Arabiya.

