Indian crew member killed in attack on oil tanker in Gulf of Oman

The attack occurred off Muscat, said the reports.





The vessel, identified as MKD VYOM, sustained damage in the strike.





Officials confirmed the deceased crew member was an Indian national, raising fresh concerns over maritime security in the busy regional shipping corridor.





On Sunday, a Palau-flagged oil tanker with 15 Indian crew members came under attack from the Iranian military off Oman's Musandam peninsula and four people were injured in the strike.





Iran carried out a wave of attacks mainly targeting Israel and American military bases in several Gulf countries after the US and Israel attacked Iran on Saturday.





The entire crew of 20 individuals, comprising 15 Indian nationals and five Iranians, were safely evacuated.

A bomb-laden drone boat hit a Marshall Islands-flagged oil tanker in the Gulf of Oman on Monday, killing an Indian sailor, media reports said quoting Oman authorities.