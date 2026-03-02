HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Nawazuddin Siddiqui joins Sohum Shah in 'Tumbbad 2'

Mon, 02 March 2026
17:25
Bollywood actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui/File image
Bollywood actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui/File image
Bollywood actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui has boarded the cast of Sohum Shah-starrer Tumbbad 2, a sequel to the 2018 critically acclaimed movie with the same title.

Directed by Rahi Anil Barve, Tumbbad featured Shah in the role of Vinayak Rao. 

The upcoming film is produced by Shah under Sohum Shah Films in collaboration with Pen Studios and is directed by Adesh Prasad.

Siddiqui said he admired the first film for its "originality and atmospheric storytelling".

"When Sohum shared the vision for the sequel, I liked the story, and I joined them in their journey. Collaborating with Sohum Shah and Pen Studios on a project of this scale is truly exciting. The character I'll be portraying has many layers, and I'm looking forward to exploring this immersive universe with such a passionate team," the actor said in a statement.

Shah called Siddiqui "an actor who brings an unmatched intensity and authenticity to every role he takes on". 

"Bringing Nawaz Sir on board Tumbbad 2 feels incredibly exciting for us...The character he will portray plays a very crucial part in expanding the emotional and psychological landscape of the sequel. With Nawaz Sir joining the team, we believe the narrative will reach a whole new level of depth and impact."

Dr Jayantilal Gada of Pen Studios said, "We at Pen Studios are committed to presenting good content as hence with Tumbbad 2, we are taking the cinematic experience to a much grander level. Bringing Nawazuddin Siddiqui on board aligns perfectly with that vision. His craft, versatility, and powerful screen presence will significantly elevate the film." -- PTI

