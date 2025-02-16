HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Delhi stampede: Central Railway to run four trains for Kumbh Mela

Sun, 16 February 2025
18:11
File image
In the wake of the tragic stampede at New Delhi Railway Station on Saturday, which resulted in the deaths of 18 people and left many others injured, Central Railway has announced the operation of four special trains for pilgrims travelling to Prayagraj for the Maha Kumbh.  

Authorities have also made different arrangements for the devotees and have advised passengers to follow specific instructions for a smoother travel experience.  

On Special trains being run by Central Railway, chief public relations officer Swapnil Nila told ANI, "Different arrangements have been made for the passengers at the originating stations of the special trains that are being run for Maha Kumbh... Here, additional ticket booking counters, May I Help You booths, and continuous information through public announcement systems have been arranged... Central Railway will run 4 trains for Maha Kumbh..."  

"Additional RPF staff, railway operating and commercial department staff have been deployed. We request the passengers to please buy valid tickets and board the trains according to the instructions and in a line for your and your co-passengers convenience...," he added.  

A tragic incident unfolded at New Delhi Railway Station when a passenger lost balance and slipped on the stairs leading to platforms 14 and 15, resulting in several others getting injured, Northern Railway CPRO said. --ANI  

