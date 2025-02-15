HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Hyundai India Exports Cross 3.7 Million

Sat, 15 February 2025
Hyundai Motor India Ltd (HMIL) has completed 25 years of exports from India, emerging as one of the largest exporters of passenger vehicles from the country, with cumulative exports exceeding 3.7 million units.

The company began exports in 1999 and has covered over 150 nations. It currently exports to more than 60 countries.  

The globally acclaimed Hyundai i10 family has surpassed 1.5 million exports, while the popular Verna family has crossed 500,000 units on a cumulative basis.

In CY24, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Mexico, Chile and Peru were the largest export markets for HMIL by volume. Hyundai exported a total of 158,686 vehicles during the year. 

HMIL also surpassed 1 million cumulative exports to Africa and began exporting the Hyundai Exter to South Africa in 2024. The Exter, manufactured exclusively by HMIL, is the eighth Made in India model for the South African market.

Over the years, some of Hyundais most popular models, including the Creta, Alcazar, Verna, Exter and i10, have gained traction in overseas markets, helping Hyundai Motor India achieve this export milestone.

Shine Jacob/Business Standard

