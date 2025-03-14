HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Infosys To Hold Trainee Assessment On March 18

Fri, 14 March 2025
Infosys will on March 18 assess about 1,200 trainee engineers, after indefinitely postponing the test last month, according to a person privy to the development. 

India's second largest IT services company had on-boarded about 1,200 engineers between October and November. 

These trainees get three attempts to clear the assessment, failing which they are asked to leave. 

The company, in February, said the third attempt of the Generic FA2 assessment was being rescheduled to allow the employees more time to prepare. 

Infosys had sent offer letters in 2022 and these freshers were supposed to join in 2023. 

However, the company did not on-board as the industry was tackling slowdown due to global uncertainty. 

The delay in on-boarding of freshers was an industry-wide phenomenon. 

The Bengaluru-based company had laid off about 350 employees who were also on-boarded in October and waited for more than 2.5 years after getting their offer letters. 

The move had sparked off a row as the engineers were ordered to vacate the Mysore campus immediately, without being given a single day to arrange travel. 

"The abrupt termination of the previous batch without due process and the subsequent suspension of assessments for future batches indicate a clear attempt to avoid further scrutiny," Nascent Information Technology Employees Senate President Harpreet Singh Saluja had said. -- Avik Das, Business Standard

