HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

US will annex Greenland global security: Trump

Fri, 14 March 2025
Share:
08:46
US President Donald Trump
US President Donald Trump
US President Donald Trump has expressed confidence that the United States would annex Greenland, emphasising that North Atlantic Treaty Alliance (NATO) secretary general Mark Rutte could play a key role in facilitating the acquisition.

Speaking to reporters during a meeting with Rutte at the White House on Thursday (local time), Trump said the US needs Greenland for "international security" and hinted at future discussions on the matter.       

"Well, I think it'll happen. And I'm just thinking, I didn't give it much thought before, but I'm sitting with a man that could be very instrumental. You know, Mark, we need that for international security, not just security, international. We have a lot of our favourite players, you know, cruising around the coast, and we have to be careful. And we'll be talking to you," Trump said, turning to Rutte. "It's a very appropriate, really a very appropriate question."        

While acknowledging China and Russia's growing presence in the Arctic, Rutte distanced NATO from any discussion regarding Trump's attempts to acquire Greenland.        

"When it comes to Greenland, yes or no joining the US, I would leave that outside, for me, this discussion because I don't want to drag NATO in that," Rutte said. -- ANI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! US will annex Greenland global security: Trump
LIVE! US will annex Greenland global security: Trump

Putin agrees to Ukraine ceasefire but...; thanks Modi
Putin agrees to Ukraine ceasefire but...; thanks Modi

Speaking at a joint press conference with Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko on Thursday, Putin said that Russia agrees with the proposals to cease hostilities but "proceeds from the assumption that this cessation should lead to...

Putin Has To Tread Carefully With Trump
Putin Has To Tread Carefully With Trump

'There is no question that Putin's preference will be to avoid unpleasantness with Trump, leave alone a collision course,' observes Ambassador M K Bhadrakumar.

Questions on NE insurgent pacts removed: Manipur MP
Questions on NE insurgent pacts removed: Manipur MP

Manipur MP A Bimol Akoijam has alleged that his questions about agreements the government has signed with insurgent groups in the northeastern states were removed from the list of starred questions scheduled for March 11, 2025. Akoijam,...

Why Trump Wants All Wars To End
Why Trump Wants All Wars To End

The US involvement in Ukraine and the Middle East is a distraction which has to end quickly so that the main business of China can be focussed on.China is America's only peer competitor, not Russia and not anybody else. Therefore it...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD