4 militants arrested in separate ops in Manipur

Fri, 14 March 2025
09:50
Search operation in Manipur/File image
Four militants of different Imphal Valley-based proscribed outfits were arrested in separate operations, police said on Friday. 

A member of the People's Liberation Army was arrested from her house in Sagolband Sayang Kurao Makhong in Imphal West district on Thursday. 

She was identified as Thokchom Ongbi Anita Devi (46), they said. 

Among the items recovered from her were a pistol with a magazine, 33 live rounds, five SIM cards, and six mobile phones, they added. 

A member of the proscribed United National Liberation Front was arrested from near the India-Myanmar border in Tenugopal district. 

He was identified as Moirangtham Ricky Singh (22) of Khurai Chairenthong in Imphal East district. 

An active cadre of the banned PREPAK, involved in extorting local businesses, was arrested from Sekmaijin Ningolkhong in Kakching district. He was identified as Laishram Bishorjit Meitei (33). 

Another man was arrested for extorting money from vehicles transporting timber, police said. 

Yumnam Premjit Meitei (54) was arrested from a furniture shop at Kakwa in Imphal West district. 

He was associated with the banned Kangleipak Communist Party (Apunba). -- PTI

