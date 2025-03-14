Sambhal MP appeals for peaceful Holi, Jumma celebrations

08:38





He appealed to Hindus to celebrate Holi with enthusiasm while being mindful of mosques and requested Muslims to offer prayers at nearby mosques and avoid areas where the festival of colours is being celebrated if they prefer.





Posting his appeal on Facebook, Rehman wrote, "I request everyone that the holy month of Ramzan Sharif is going on, and tomorrow is Friday. It is also the festival of Holi. I request the Muslim brothers to offer prayers at the nearest mosque and avoid going to a place where colours are thrown. I also request the Hindu brothers to celebrate their festival with joy and enthusiasm while taking care of our mosques and people."





Rehman emphasised that his call for peace was not out of fear of the police but to promote communal harmony and the progress of the city.





"I appeal to both communities not to do anything that hurts anyone's sentiments. I am saying this not out of fear of the police, administration, or government but for the sake of mutual brotherhood, peace and the progress of the city, state and country," he wrote. -- ANI





