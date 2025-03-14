HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
JioHotstar Streaming: Champions Trophy Final Clocked 1.2 Billion Views

Fri, 14 March 2025
08:53
image
The Champions Trophy final match, where India defeated New Zealand to win its third trophy, witnessed 1,242 million views on JioHotstar, the official streaming platform of the tournament. 

The tournament saw a total of over 5,400 million views, with a cumulative watch time of close to 110 billion minutes, as per its release. 

The new combined platform saw a peak concurrency of 61.2 million. 

"The tournament also saw the highest-ever single-day subscriptions since launch during the India vs Australia match, further underscoring the scale at which audiences are embracing digital streaming," said Kiran Mani, chief executive officer, digital, JioStar, in a statement.

The Hindi-speaking regions contributed over 38 percent of JioHotstar's total viewership, with Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Maharashtra, Goa, Punjab and Haryana leading consumption.Furthermore, JioHotstar achieved over 80 percent penetration in WiFi-enabled connected TV, with Maharashtra recording the highest viewership, as per its statement. 

"With peak concurrency of 61.2 million for the final and sustained levels of concurrency around 50 million for the tournament, JioHotstar became the digital heartbeat of this celebration, amplifying the power of shared experiences," said Sanjog Gupta, CEO, sports, JioStar, in a statement. 

According to the platform's statement, this was the first time an ICC tournament was streamed live across 16 feeds, including nine languages -- English, Hindi, Marathi, Haryanvi, Bengali, Bhojpuri, Tamil, Telugu and Kannada. 

The tournament also had the Indian Sign Language feed and Audio Descriptive Commentary. -- Roshni Shekhar, Business Standard

