No need to compare Holi and Jumma, says BJP MP Manoj Tiwari

People celebrate Holi in Aligarh, Uttar Pradesh on Friday/ANI on X





"There is no need to compare Holi and Jumma, but some people are doing so. Jumma is observed 52 times a year, whereas Holi comes only once and is a major festival. Those who wish to offer Jumma prayers are free to do so, but Holi will be celebrated in such a way that the world will take notice," Tiwari said.





Meanwhile, BJP MP Dinesh Sharma highlighted that both celebrations--Holi and Jumma--would take place harmoniously, with the traditions of Ramzan and Holi coexisting.





"Both Holi and Jumma will be celebrated. People will offer their Jumma prayers, and at the same time, there will be the 'sevai' of Ramzan and the 'gujhia' of Holi. The opposition does not want this harmony, which is why they make divisive statements," Sharma said. -- ANI

