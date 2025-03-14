HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
No need to compare Holi and Jumma, says BJP MP Manoj Tiwari

Fri, 14 March 2025
People celebrate Holi in Aligarh, Uttar Pradesh on Friday/ANI on X
Bharatiya Janata Party leader Manoj Tiwari on Thursday appealed to the people not to compare Holi with Jumma, emphasising that while Jumma is observed 52 times a year, Holi is a once-a-year festival that should be celebrated on a grand scale.  

"There is no need to compare Holi and Jumma, but some people are doing so. Jumma is observed 52 times a year, whereas Holi comes only once and is a major festival. Those who wish to offer Jumma prayers are free to do so, but Holi will be celebrated in such a way that the world will take notice," Tiwari said.  

Meanwhile, BJP MP Dinesh Sharma highlighted that both celebrations--Holi and Jumma--would take place harmoniously, with the traditions of Ramzan and Holi coexisting.  

"Both Holi and Jumma will be celebrated. People will offer their Jumma prayers, and at the same time, there will be the 'sevai' of Ramzan and the 'gujhia' of Holi. The opposition does not want this harmony, which is why they make divisive statements," Sharma said. -- ANI 

