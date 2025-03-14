19,826 km roads constructed so far under Bharatmala: Nitin Gadkari

09:19





The Bharatmala Pariyojana was approved by the central government in 2017.





Bharatmala Pariyojana is envisaged to improve the logistics efficiency and connectivity in the country including connectivity to tribal, aspirational and Left Wing Extremist-affected districts while reducing accident on the these highways ensuring safer transportation networks.





The development of high-speed corridors will also reduce the travel time substantially between key economic centers.





Various Industrial Hubs, NMP nodes, MMLPs, Ports and Airports to be provided high-speed connectivity through these corridors.





As of February 2025, 6,669 km length of high speed greenfield corridors has been awarded with construction completed for 4,610 km.





In so far as National Highways are concerned, works are carried out as per standards, guidelines, manual, code of practice of Indian Roads Congress as well as Specification for Road and Bridge Works, the minister said in his written reply.





"Necessary road safety measures are taken during design, construction, operation and maintenance stages. Further, Guidelines have been issued for regular safety audit of all NHs at design, construction, pre-opening stage of NH projects as well as on existing NHs for ensuring road safety," Gadkari said. -- ANI

Bharatmala projects covering a total length of 26,425 km have been awarded and out of this 19,826 km have already been constructed, Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari informed Lok Sabha in a written reply earlier this week.