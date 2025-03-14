HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
19,826 km roads constructed so far under Bharatmala: Nitin Gadkari

Fri, 14 March 2025
09:19
Bharatmala projects covering a total length of 26,425 km have been awarded and out of this 19,826 km have already been constructed, Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari informed Lok Sabha in a written reply earlier this week.  

The Bharatmala Pariyojana was approved by the central government in 2017.  

Bharatmala Pariyojana is envisaged to improve the logistics efficiency and connectivity in the country including connectivity to tribal, aspirational and Left Wing Extremist-affected districts while reducing accident on the these highways ensuring safer transportation networks.  

The development of high-speed corridors will also reduce the travel time substantially between key economic centers.  

Various Industrial Hubs, NMP nodes, MMLPs, Ports and Airports to be provided high-speed connectivity through these corridors.  

As of February 2025, 6,669 km length of high speed greenfield corridors has been awarded with construction completed for 4,610 km.  

In so far as National Highways are concerned, works are carried out as per standards, guidelines, manual, code of practice of Indian Roads Congress as well as Specification for Road and Bridge Works, the minister said in his written reply.  

"Necessary road safety measures are taken during design, construction, operation and maintenance stages. Further, Guidelines have been issued for regular safety audit of all NHs at design, construction, pre-opening stage of NH projects as well as on existing NHs for ensuring road safety," Gadkari said. -- ANI 

TOP STORIES

LIVE! US will annex Greenland global security: Trump
LIVE! US will annex Greenland global security: Trump

Putin agrees to Ukraine ceasefire but...; thanks Modi
Putin agrees to Ukraine ceasefire but...; thanks Modi

Speaking at a joint press conference with Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko on Thursday, Putin said that Russia agrees with the proposals to cease hostilities but "proceeds from the assumption that this cessation should lead to...

Putin Has To Tread Carefully With Trump
Putin Has To Tread Carefully With Trump

'There is no question that Putin's preference will be to avoid unpleasantness with Trump, leave alone a collision course,' observes Ambassador M K Bhadrakumar.

Questions on NE insurgent pacts removed: Manipur MP
Questions on NE insurgent pacts removed: Manipur MP

Manipur MP A Bimol Akoijam has alleged that his questions about agreements the government has signed with insurgent groups in the northeastern states were removed from the list of starred questions scheduled for March 11, 2025. Akoijam,...

Why Trump Wants All Wars To End
Why Trump Wants All Wars To End

The US involvement in Ukraine and the Middle East is a distraction which has to end quickly so that the main business of China can be focussed on.China is America's only peer competitor, not Russia and not anybody else. Therefore it...

