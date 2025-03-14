HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Holi processions in Sambhal to end by 2:30 pm for Friday prayers: Authorities

Fri, 14 March 2025
Share:
09:02
Paramilitary forces conduct a flag march in Sambhal on Friday/ANI on X
Paramilitary forces conduct a flag march in Sambhal on Friday/ANI on X
Sambhal superintendent of police KK Bishnoi on Friday addressed arrangements for Holi celebrations in Sambhal, stating that processions for the festival will be permitted across the city.  

He further said that Friday prayers would be offered after 2:30 pm.  

"Processions for the Holi will be taken out; Holi will be celebrated in all parts of the city before, and people will play it before 2:30 pm. Proper police deployment is in place. I hope this Holi will bring happiness to all... After 2:30 pm, Friday prayers (jumme ki namaaz) will be offered," he said.  

Earlier on Thursday, Sambhal circle officer Anuj Chaudhary led a flag march with police personnel to ensure law and order.  

Sambhal district magistrate Rajendra Pensia, along with senior police officers and paramilitary forces, also conducted a flag march in the area to reinforce security measures.  

The mosques in Aligarh and Jama Masjid in Sambhal were covered with tarpaulin sheets as a precautionary measure following a decision by the local administration.  

On Wednesday, in view of security arrangements, Sambhal ASP Shreesh Chandra said all ten religious places on the traditional route taken by the Holi procession would be covered so that no sentiments would be hurt.  

"All 10 religious places that fall on the traditional route taken by the Holi procession will be covered so that no sentiments are hurt. There have been talks and agreement between the two sides on this," Chandra told ANI earlier. -- ANI 

TOP STORIES

LIVE! US will annex Greenland global security: Trump
LIVE! US will annex Greenland global security: Trump

Putin agrees to Ukraine ceasefire but...; thanks Modi
Putin agrees to Ukraine ceasefire but...; thanks Modi

Speaking at a joint press conference with Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko on Thursday, Putin said that Russia agrees with the proposals to cease hostilities but "proceeds from the assumption that this cessation should lead to...

Putin Has To Tread Carefully With Trump
Putin Has To Tread Carefully With Trump

'There is no question that Putin's preference will be to avoid unpleasantness with Trump, leave alone a collision course,' observes Ambassador M K Bhadrakumar.

Questions on NE insurgent pacts removed: Manipur MP
Questions on NE insurgent pacts removed: Manipur MP

Manipur MP A Bimol Akoijam has alleged that his questions about agreements the government has signed with insurgent groups in the northeastern states were removed from the list of starred questions scheduled for March 11, 2025. Akoijam,...

Why Trump Wants All Wars To End
Why Trump Wants All Wars To End

The US involvement in Ukraine and the Middle East is a distraction which has to end quickly so that the main business of China can be focussed on.China is America's only peer competitor, not Russia and not anybody else. Therefore it...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD