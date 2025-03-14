HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Sunita Williams may leave Space Station on Mar 19

Fri, 14 March 2025
Indian origin Astronaut Sunita Williams/File image
Indian origin Astronaut Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore are scheduled to leave the International Space station by March 19 at the earliest, said NASA. 

The American Space agency said that, NASA's SpaceX Crew-10 now is targeting no earlier than 7: 03 PM on March 14 as the window for launch of the Transporter-13 mission.  

The mission will launch four crew members to the International Space Station. Mission managers had earlier decided to wave off a launch attempt on Thursday, due to high winds and precipitation forecasted in the flight path of Dragon.  

Launch teams also are working to address a hydraulic system issue with a ground support clamp arm for the Falcon 9 rocket at Launch Complex 39A at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida.  

With a March 14 Crew-10 launch, the Crew-9 mission with NASA astronauts Nick Hague, Suni Williams, and Butch Wilmore, along with Roscosmos cosmonaut Aleksandr Gorbunov, would depart the space station no earlier than Wednesday, March 19, pending weather at the splashdown locations off the coast of Florida. -- ANI

