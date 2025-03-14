HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Pak epicentre of terrorism: India rejects charges of hand in train siege

Fri, 14 March 2025
India has strongly denied suggestions made by the Pakistan foreign office that India had a hand in the Jaffar Express attack.  

MEA official spokesperson Rahdnir Jaiswal said, "We strongly reject the baseless allegations made by Pakistan. The whole world knows where the epicenter of global terrorism lies. Pakistan should look inwards instead of pointing fingers and shifting the blame for its own internal problems and failures on to others."  

Earlier on Thursday, Pakistan foreign office spokesperson Shafqat Ali KhanA claimed that the rebels involved in the attack on the Jaffar Express were in contact with ring leaders in Afghanistan. -- ANI

