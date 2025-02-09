Read: Manipur CM's resignation letter

In a formal letter addressed to the Governor of Manipur, Singh expressed gratitude for the opportunity to serve the people of the state and acknowledged the support of the Central government in various developmental initiatives.



Singh's resignation letter emphasised his commitment to Manipur's integrity and security.



He urged the central government to continue efforts in key areas, including territorial integrity, border security, and the fight against illegal immigration and drug trafficking.



Highlighting his priorities, Singh enumerated five critical concerns that he hopes will be pursued even after his departure:



1. Ensuring the territorial integrity of Manipur, which has a deep-rooted and diverse civilization spanning thousands of years.



2. Strengthening border security by cracking down on infiltration and formulating policies for the deportation of illegal immigrants.



3. Intensifying efforts to combat drug-related crimes and narco-terrorism.



4. Implementing a strict and foolproof revised mechanism for the Free Movement Regime (FMR) with biometric verification to prevent unauthorized crossings.



5. Speeding up the construction of a secure border infrastructure within a defined timeframe. -- ANI