Among 208 BJP MLAs, anybody could be CM: Dilip Ghosh

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BJP leader Dilip Ghosh/File image

Following the Bharatiya Janata Party's stunning performance in the West Bengal assembly elections, senior BJP leader and MLA-elect from Kharagpur Sadar, Dilip Ghosh, stated that the party has an abundance of experienced leadership to take the role of chief minister, and the decision of the party leadership would be final.



BJP is set to form its first government in the state after securing more than 200 seats in the polls.



Speaking to ANI, Ghosh promised that the party would focus on administration and development in the state.



"We have 208 MLAs. Anyone among them can be the chief minister...There is no dearth of workers in the BJP. All of them are experienced. The decision by the party will be supreme. Everyone will work together towards providing good governance," he said.



Expressing gratitude to the people of West Bengal, he said that it was the result of 75 years of "Tapasya", recalling the efforts of Bhartiya Jana Sangh's founder, Syama Prasad Mookerjee and claimed that around 300 BJP workers were "sacrificed" in political violence in the last decade for this victory.



"Gratitude to the people of Bengal for their mandate. I had said that there has been tremendous voting, so the victory will be thumping too. People in Bengal make the victorious side get 200 plus seats. We did a 'tapasya' for 75 years for this to happen - from Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee till date. In last 10 years, around 300 party workers have sacrificed themselves due to political violence. After this 'tapasya' and 'pariksha', people have accepted us and we will meet their expectations," he said. -- ANI