Winning three seats in Kerala polls only beginning: BJP state chief

23:03

Kerala Bharatiya Janata Party chief Rajeev Chandrasekhar on Tuesday said that winning three seats in the Assembly polls was only a beginning before it captures power in the state as the party started with only five MLAs in West Bengal and now it will be forming a government there.



Chandrasekhar made the remark at a reception held for him, V Muraleedharan and B B Gopakumar following their wins from the Nemom, Kazhakoottam and Chathannoor constituencies in the state.



"We were hoping to get 140 MLAs. We did not get it this time. But after the next 2-3 elections, like in West Bengal, where we started with five MLAs and now have 207, we will have more legislators here," he contended.



He also said that the three BJP MLAs were enough to make the over 100 legislators of the UDF work properly "as they are the MLAs of Narendra Modi and NDA".



"Our politics is that of development and not corruption. This is an opportunity for us to bring a change in the state," Chandrasekhar, a former Union Minister of State, said.



His party colleague Muraleedharan, also a former Union Minister of State, said that the three BJP MLAs will raise the people's problems and needs in the Assembly.



He questioned whether the new government will withdraw the cases against those who had objected to the entry of women into Sabarimala. -- PTI