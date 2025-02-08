Historic day for BJP in Delhi, 'AAP will disintegrate'

BJP all set to form government in Delhi after 27 years.





One of Aam Aadmi Party's biggest losses was national convenor and former Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, who lost the New Delhi assembly seat to BJP's Parvesh Verma by a margin of 4089 votes.





Kejriwal has been representing the New Delhi seat for over 10 years since winning against the then Delhi CM Sheila Dikshit in 2013 assembly polls.





The EC data shows that the BJP candidate got 30,088 votes, whereas the AAP chief got 25,999 votes while Congress' Sandeep Dikshit, also contesting from the same seat, showed a dismal performance, getting only 4568 votes.