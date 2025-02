Delhi CM Atishi after voting: "This election in Delhi is not just an election, this is a 'Dharmyuddh'. This is a fight between the good and bad...On one side, there are educated people who are working for development and on the other side, there are people who are doing hooliganism. I am confident that the people will vote for the ones who work and not for the goons... Delhi Police is openly working for the BJP."