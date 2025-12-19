HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Rupee rises 54 paise, strengthens past 90/USD level

Fri, 19 December 2025
18:04
The rupee appreciated 54 paise to close at 89.66 (provisional) against the US dollar on Friday, supported by corporate dollar inflows and easing crude oil prices. 

Forex traders said a positive trend in domestic equities and Brent crude oil prices hovering near $59 per barrel supported the domestic unit at lower levels. 

The gain in the USD/INR pair follows the rupee's string of record lows in recent weeks, likely on intervention from the Reserve Bank of India, they added. 

At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 90.19 against the US dollar, then recovered some lost ground to touch an intra-day high of 89.25, registering a 95-paise gain from its previous close. 

At the end of the trading session on Friday, the rupee was quoted at 89.66 (provisional), up 54 paise from its previous close. 

On Thursday, the rupee appreciated by 18 paise to close at 90.20 against the US dollar. 

The rupee sank to a fresh record low, breaching the 91-a-dollar mark for the first time on Tuesday. -- PTI

